Boku (LON:BOKU) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:BOKU opened at GBX 65.60 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.41 million and a P/E ratio of -23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71. Boku has a twelve month low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 68 ($0.89).

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

