Boku (LON:BOKU) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON:BOKU opened at GBX 65.60 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.41 million and a P/E ratio of -23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71. Boku has a twelve month low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 68 ($0.89).
About Boku
