BMO Capital Markets Cuts Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$8.00

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEV. AltaCorp Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.09.

TSE TEV opened at C$5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.04. The stock has a market cap of $840.71 million and a P/E ratio of -5.09. Tervita has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$7.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.28.

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

