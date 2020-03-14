Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.70.

BLMN stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

