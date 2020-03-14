Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSEAMERICAN:BDR opened at $0.78 on Friday. Blonder Tongue Labs has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.24.
Blonder Tongue Labs Company Profile
