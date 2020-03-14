BlitzPredict 24 Hour Volume Reaches $950.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One BlitzPredict token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $60,378.08 and $950.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007479 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004038 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000971 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000504 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00041324 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BlitzPredict Token Profile

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

