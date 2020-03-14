Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Price Target Increased to GBX 308 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) had its price objective lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 173 ($2.28) to GBX 308 ($4.05) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Panmure Gordon lifted their target price on shares of Blancco Technology Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Blancco Technology Group stock opened at GBX 206 ($2.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 211.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.31. Blancco Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 102 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 232 ($3.05). The firm has a market cap of $155.25 million and a P/E ratio of 121.18.

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

