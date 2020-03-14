Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NYSE BSL opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

