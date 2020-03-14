BlackRock TCP Capital Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 93.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.6%.

TCPC opened at $10.19 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $598.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.68.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In other news, Director Brian F. Wruble bought 5,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul L. Davis bought 3,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $144,625 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

