BitSend (BSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $75,671.33

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, SouthXchange and Bittrex. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded 47.9% lower against the US dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $75,671.33 and approximately $32.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00882446 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00024631 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001870 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000748 BTC.

About BitSend

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 26,527,625 coins. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

