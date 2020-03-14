Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Cut to C$1.60 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$1.60 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BIR. Laurentian set a C$5.00 price objective on Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on Birchcliff Energy and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.96.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.05. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.77 and a 52-week high of C$4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.00 million and a P/E ratio of 7.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

