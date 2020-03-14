Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BYG. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Big Yellow Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,193 ($15.69) to GBX 1,339 ($17.61) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,120.13 ($14.73).

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 984.50 ($12.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of GBX 952.50 ($12.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,245.30 ($16.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,155.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,126.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

