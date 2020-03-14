BidaskClub Lowers Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

CZNC opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Equities analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 12.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

