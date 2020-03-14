BidaskClub Lowers Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AKBA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

AKBA opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $699.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.32). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $60,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $61,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $182,683. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 585,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 79,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,815,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 439,972 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

