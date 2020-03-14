BidaskClub Downgrades Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
PLYM stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Plymouth Ind Re has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.
About Plymouth Ind Re
Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Ind Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Ind Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.