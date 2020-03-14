BidaskClub Downgrades Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PLYM stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Plymouth Ind Re has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.

About Plymouth Ind Re

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

