Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in the San Joaquin Basin in California, the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado and the East Texas Basin in Texas. Berry Petroleum Corporation is based in Bakersfield, CA. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice lowered Berry Petroleum from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Berry Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered Berry Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Berry Petroleum from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.72.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. Berry Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.10.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $153,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 276,205 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,829,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

