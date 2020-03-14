Bernard K. Lee Sells 113,305 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 113,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$161,165.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$345,209.37.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$1.49 on Friday. Paramount Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$1.26 and a one year high of C$9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.21.

POU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$4.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.84.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

