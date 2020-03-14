Berenberg Bank Trims Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Target Price to GBX 620

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 620 ($8.16) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Midwich Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of LON:MIDW opened at GBX 490 ($6.45) on Tuesday. Midwich Group has a 52 week low of GBX 470 ($6.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 640 ($8.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 541.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 538.04. The company has a market capitalization of $430.80 million and a PE ratio of 27.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a GBX 11.05 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $4.85. Midwich Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In other news, insider Andrew C. Herbert bought 3,000 shares of Midwich Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,731.65).

Midwich Group

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

