Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for UNITE Group (LON:UTG)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UNITE Group to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of UNITE Group to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,236.25 ($16.26).

UNITE Group stock opened at GBX 940 ($12.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,236.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,178.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. UNITE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 889 ($11.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.77).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.95 ($0.30) per share. This is a boost from UNITE Group’s previous dividend of $10.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. UNITE Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.05%.

In related news, insider Richard Akers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,170 ($15.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,781.37).

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

