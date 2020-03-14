Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America cut shares of DS Smith to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 386.88 ($5.09).

Shares of LON:SMDS opened at GBX 275.90 ($3.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00. DS Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 273.50 ($3.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 342.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 358.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

