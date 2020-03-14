Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America cut shares of DS Smith to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 386.88 ($5.09).
Shares of LON:SMDS opened at GBX 275.90 ($3.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00. DS Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 273.50 ($3.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 342.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 358.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09.
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
