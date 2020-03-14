Berenberg Bank Lowers Ascential (LON:ASCL) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 470 ($6.18).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASCL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target (down previously from GBX 460 ($6.05)) on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Ascential to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 437.60 ($5.76).

Shares of ASCL stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 256.20 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 353.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 363.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Ascential’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio is 3.16%.

In other Ascential news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £17,998.92 ($23,676.56).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

