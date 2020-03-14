Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Bel Fuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

BELFA opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $101.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.33.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.31). Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein purchased 5,040 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $50,349.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,589.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Bel Fuse worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

