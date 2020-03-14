Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) is Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s 5th Largest Position

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 5.7% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.43% of Becton Dickinson and worth $317,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,689,000 after buying an additional 568,366 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $147,349,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after acquiring an additional 528,037 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,029,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,086,000 after purchasing an additional 253,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,425,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $659,527,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.00.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $236.50 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $216.09 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 11,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,196,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,937.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,068 shares of company stock valued at $33,334,060. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

