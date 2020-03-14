BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BBX Capital Corporation is a holding company whose principal holding is Bluegreen Corporation. The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects, as well as acquisitions, investments and management of middle market operating businesses. BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:BBX opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BBX Capital has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $234.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.08 million. BBX Capital had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.77%. On average, research analysts predict that BBX Capital will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBX. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 9.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BBX Capital by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BBX Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BBX Capital by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

