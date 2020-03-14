BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BBVA Banco Frances currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE BBAR opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. BBVA Banco Frances has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 56.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter worth $8,992,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 4th quarter valued at $6,876,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 4th quarter valued at $2,836,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,520,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 4th quarter valued at $1,671,000. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

