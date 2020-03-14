Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Baytex Energy stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.79. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $204.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 2.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Baytex Energy by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Baytex Energy by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Baytex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Baytex Energy by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,752,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

