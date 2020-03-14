Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) CEO Acquires $115,080.00 in Stock

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) CEO Eric J. Lloyd bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $115,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $411.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.66. Barings BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 76.92% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Analysts expect that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 45.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBDC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.