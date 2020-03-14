Barclays Initiates Coverage on Softcat (LON:SCT)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,220 ($16.05) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Softcat to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Softcat currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,231.40 ($16.20).

Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 978 ($12.87) on Tuesday. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 769 ($10.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,277 ($16.80). The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 28.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,148.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,088.81.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

