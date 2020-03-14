Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

BWFG stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $158.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

