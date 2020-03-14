Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.90 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.27. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNS. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.90.

BNS opened at C$59.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$71.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.45. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$48.92 and a 1-year high of C$76.75. The company has a market cap of $64.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.07%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.