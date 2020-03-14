Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,112 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.8% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $36,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $24.16 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

