Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.47) price objective (down from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Balfour Beatty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 341.25 ($4.49).

LON:BBY opened at GBX 238.80 ($3.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 262.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 241.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.83. Balfour Beatty has a 1-year low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 296.94 ($3.91).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

In related news, insider Anne Drinkwater purchased 4,500 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Insiders have bought 4,609 shares of company stock worth $1,199,914 in the last ninety days.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

