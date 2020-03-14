Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €40.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.07 ($34.97) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.08 ($41.96).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €21.70 ($25.23) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.05). The business has a 50-day moving average of €30.02 and a 200-day moving average of €31.67.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.