Baader Bank Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €320.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €273.00 ($317.44) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €277.05 ($322.15).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €171.94 ($199.93) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €270.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €278.81. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

