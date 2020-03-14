B. Riley Trims Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Target Price to $12.50

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

TLRA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telaria from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telaria currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE:TLRA opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. Telaria has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.99 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telaria will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Telaria during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telaria during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Telaria during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

