B. Riley Cuts Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $28.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.10.

Shares of SIX opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos bought 16,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,159.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $7,815,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,492,378 shares of company stock valued at $41,240,738. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after acquiring an additional 981,975 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,091,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,034.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 999,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,074,000 after acquiring an additional 911,100 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,946,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,451,000 after acquiring an additional 823,603 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,407,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

