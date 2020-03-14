B. Riley Comments on Skechers USA Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skechers USA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers USA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers USA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,827,000 after purchasing an additional 104,462 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers USA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,530,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,252,000 after purchasing an additional 193,858 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Skechers USA by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,268 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers USA by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,619,000 after purchasing an additional 461,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Skechers USA by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,955,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,020 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

