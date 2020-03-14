Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.09% of Avery Dennison worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,031,000 after purchasing an additional 879,996 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,144.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 251,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 231,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5,355.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 155,839 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after acquiring an additional 137,566 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,849,000 after purchasing an additional 136,950 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Bank of America increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.30.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $106.08 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

