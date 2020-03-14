Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Bought by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,588,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555,563 shares during the period. Autohome comprises approximately 6.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $367,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CICC Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. China International Capital cut shares of Autohome to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

Shares of ATHM opened at $76.00 on Friday. Autohome Inc has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $117.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Autohome had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

