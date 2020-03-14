Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Receives “Sector Performer” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector performer rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AUTO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 582.63 ($7.66).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 447.60 ($5.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 20.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 550.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 548.44. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 426.30 ($5.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

