Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Audentes Therapeutics worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOLD. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,927,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,666,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,397,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 29.2% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,485,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,804,000 after purchasing an additional 562,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 326,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 297,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ BOLD opened at $59.97 on Friday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOLD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.15.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.