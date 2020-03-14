Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 1,212.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Monday, November 25th.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. Atkore International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $447.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

