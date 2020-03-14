ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered ASOS to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASOS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,580 ($47.09).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 1,935.50 ($25.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,070.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,998.67.

In related news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33). Also, insider Ian Dyson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, with a total value of £47,460 ($62,430.94).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.