Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Asante Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Asante Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Asante Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Asante Solutions stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,879,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,395,000 after buying an additional 284,156 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 590,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after buying an additional 284,586 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,223,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after buying an additional 476,074 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 79,562 shares during the period.

Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

