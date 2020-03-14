Ares Management Corp (ARES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 31st

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Ares Management has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ares Management has a dividend payout ratio of 83.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ares Management to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Shares of ARES opened at $32.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

