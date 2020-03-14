Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) Insider Purchases £150.15 in Stock

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) insider James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter acquired 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($197.51).

James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter acquired 974 shares of Arden Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £146.10 ($192.19).

On Friday, January 10th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter acquired 840 shares of Arden Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($198.90).

Shares of LON:ARDN opened at GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. Arden Partners plc has a 1 year low of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 26.90 ($0.35). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.01.

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker that provides a range of financial services to corporate and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the research, equity sales, sales trading, and market making activities. It also offers advisory and broking services, such as corporate finance advice, takeovers, and new issues; corporate brokerage services; and discretionary portfolio management services to private individuals.

