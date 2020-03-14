Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,810 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.02% of Arco Platform worth $63,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 48,114 shares during the period.

Arco Platform stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. Arco Platform Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCE shares. ValuEngine raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

