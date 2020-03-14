ARbit Achieves Market Cap of $4,106.37 (ARB)

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 48.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, ARbit has traded down 48.6% against the US dollar. One ARbit coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARbit has a market cap of $4,106.37 and $1.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit Coin Profile

ARbit (CRYPTO:ARB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 10,830,050 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

ARbit Coin Trading

ARbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

