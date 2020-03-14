Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Earns Buy Rating from National Securities

National Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aquabounty Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.13.

AQB stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Aquabounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aquabounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 7,510.69%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aquabounty Technologies news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk acquired 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $7,762,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Frank acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 406,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 55,949 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 14,582.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 61,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

