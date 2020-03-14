Applied Genetic Technologies’ (AGTC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.82.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of AGTC opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $425,288.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.