Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Whitnell & Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Whitnell & Co. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,418 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.2% of Whitnell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $6,380,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,029,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 10,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $2,771,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $277.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,216.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

